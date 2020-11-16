Sharjah: A baby girl has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital after falling into a bucket of water at her family’s home in Khor Fakkan, Gulf News has learnt
The 11-month-old girl fell into a bucket of water that was placed in the bathroom of the house. The bucket was being used for cleaning purposes. The incident was reported to the police by the hospital. The baby girl was later transferred to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah on Sunday night.
Police said the girl was moving alone without supervision. The family lives in Khor Fakkan.
The toddler, identified as S.Y.A., was discovered by the family members and then taken to the hospital emergency section. Medical sources told Gulf News the girl was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. The girl was kept in ICU under observation.
Officials urged parents to keep their eyes closely on their children and never leave them alone, especially in this age. Police called upon all home owners to keep these buckets in a safe place far from children and secure their places to avoid any tragic accident which might happen.
Police said that the investigation has found no evidence of foul play. The case is being looked into by Wasit Police.