Dubai: Tickets for Museum of the Future opening on February 22 in Dubai are now available for purchase through the museum’s official MOTF website.
Online bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the museum’s opening hours (from 10am to 6pm all week long).
What is the price?
Entry tickets to the Museum of the Future are available for Dh145. Children under 3 will be offered the child ticket free-of-charge and are welcome to explore the ‘Future Heroes’ area. Complimentary tickets are also available for senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver.
One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77m above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.