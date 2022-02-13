Dubai: Visitors can expect to see what Dubai will be like in 2071 – a century after the UAE was formed – when the Museum of the Future opens on February 22.

The upcoming attraction, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, is a “living museum” acting as a test bed for future generations to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing society.

As described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Museum of the Future is “the most beautiful building on Earth”.

Arab renaissance

It is a spectacular building that “speaks Arabic”, representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilisation and renaissance.

Arabic calligraphy covers the exterior and interior of the new landmark Image Credit: Supplied

Architectural marvel

Rising 77m above the ground, the striking structure is an architectural marvel, built by using robotic technology and with an emphasis on sustainability. The building is powered with 4,000 megawatts of solar energy. The pillar-less structure is home to seven unique and distinct floors.

Stairs take visitors up seven floors in the pillar-less wonder Image Credit: Supplied

Latest tech

The Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction. Answering many questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet Earth and outer space, the museum’s exhibits orchestrate “a world beyond human knowledge”, providing visitors with innovative experiences unfolding across five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness, and spirituality.

A spiralling view from the inside Image Credit: Supplied

Journey through museum

Coming face-to-face with “never-seen-before space technology” and getting introduced to humanity’s home in outer space, the visitor’s journey begins in the depths of our solar system. Paying tribute to the inspiring Emirates Mars Mission project that saw the Hope Probe successfully enter Mars’ orbit in 2021, this exhibit compliments “a crowning milestone for the UAE and the Arab World”.

The immersive experience will also see its visitors in an entirely new environment as they are re-introduced to planet Earth, the future of healing, sustainability and bioengineering technology. Reflecting the UAE’s ongoing work in sustainability and environmental stability, this part of the visitors’ journey also highlights the UAE position as one of the first countries to announce its commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and a homage to the country’s efforts in planning to host the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Reconnecting with our senses is one of the museum's themes Image Credit: Supplied

In an environment centred around health, wellbeing and the sense of self, visitors will embark on a peaceful and empowering journey, as light will be shed on reconnecting to human senses and learning to detach from the personal immense use of technology.

The Museum of the Future will also showcase novel innovations from the near future through its partnerships with industry-leading companies and organisations to highlight emerging technologies and trends created for the betterment of humanity.