Dubai: Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs on Thursday said that Dubai’s Museum of the Future that is set to open on February 22 is an iconic, cultural landmark and centre for future innovations.

The Museum of the Future, he said, symbolises the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed the date of the launch of the Museum of the Future in a tweet on his official Twitter account, saying that 2022 will be an exceptional year for the UAE, and that the country will present to the world with the most beautiful building on Earth, on Feb. 22, 2022.

Unparalleled growth

During a media briefing on Thursday in Dubai, Al Gergawi who is also Chairman of the Museum of the Future said: “As a passionate leader for the future, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid positioned Dubai and the UAE at the heart of new changes for the future. His keen vision accomplished unparalleled growth by capitalising on emerging opportunities and technology.

“The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was very clear since the establishment of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, the implementation of Smart Dubai 2021, the annual World Government Summit. and today, the Museum of the Future embodies His Highness’ wise vision to establish a global edifice that brings together talents, great minds and innovators, and creates an intellectual movement from Dubai to the world.”

Dubai Future Museum wrapped in red colour. Major landmarks across the UAE and region turn red ahead of Hope Probe’s arrival in Mars Image Credit: DMO

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation were also present at the briefing.

“His Highness has paved the way for Dubai to unlock the collective impact of ideas, technologies and groundbreaking solutions and share this movement of futurism with the rest of the world,” he added.

Al Gergawi added: “The ambitions of the Museum of the Future support the vision of the emirate of Dubai and the UAE to provide a resilient and prosperous future for current and coming generations, by highlighting promising innovations and designing ideas and projects that will define the way forward.”

Speaking to a number of local newspaper editors and TV channel directors, Al Gergawi explained that the museum would become a permanent destination to amplify priorities regarding the world’s future and to accelerate key technologies that benefit humanity, in cooperation with international partners and research institutions specialised in reviewing present and future challenges in order to provide new and innovative solutions. He stressed that the museum’s primary role is to embrace and keep pace with the international scientific community.

Future readiness

Al Gergawi added: “The museum’s content and exhibits will be sustainably enhanced with the latest technical achievements and the scientific discoveries, to contribute adaptability and future-readiness in the emirate of Dubai and the UAE. The museum will also house a comprehensive laboratory for future technologies, future ideas and future cities, while investing in capacity-building and development of initiatives, research and studies that align purpose with impact.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during briefing media on Thursday about the Museum of the Future set to open in Dubai on February 22. Image Credit: WAM

Innovative ideas

For his part, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, drew attention to the museum’s goals of attract innovative ideas, multidisciplinary research, disruptive technologies and the world’s brightest minds and catalyse high-impact developments that will shape the future.

Al Olama highlighted the most prominent characteristics and features of the Museum that comes in line with the UAE’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, and the UAE Centennial 2071, and aims to accelerate the implementation of development programs and projects that integrate artificial intelligence and human creativity.

Most beautiful building

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “As described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Museum of the Future is the Most beautiful building on earth, an architectural achievement and a one of the most complex buildings in the world. Imbued with advanced architectural technologies, the museum also combines aesthetic principles with historical connotations, to inspire creativity and ingenuity.”

Belhoul concluded: “The Museum of the Future will offer a space for tolerance and coexistence, by attracting diverse cultural, philosophical and social perspectives. It will create a leading platform where experts, scientists and talents can exchange perspectives, ideas and opinions, for a better future.”