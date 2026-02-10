Thumbay Medicity Dubai opens in Al Qusais

Speaking at the launch, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said: “Thumbay Medicity Dubai is more than an expansion. It is the next chapter of a dream that began with one clear belief — education, healthcare, and research must grow together. We are very much Aligned with the Vision of Dubai, and the city now gains an integrated academic medical city built to shape future professionals, elevate patient care, and fuel new discoveries. Our vision has always been global, but deeply human.”