Dubai: A three-year countdown for implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy started Wednesday.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, who initiated this during a visit to the Smart Dubai headquarters, also announced the first two fully digital and paperless customer journeys on the DubaiNow application.
The Dubai Paperless Strategy seeks to transform Dubai Government into a fully digital government. The two journeys were launched via Smart Dubai’s DubaiNow platform, the city’s one-stop shop for smart services.
The first journey revolves around driving a vehicle in Dubai, while the second focuses on relocating to a new house in the emirate.
“In February last year, we officially launched the Dubai Paperless Strategy right here at the Smart Dubai Office headquarters,” said Shaikh Hamdan.
“Today, at the same place, we look to the tremendous progress Smart Dubai has made, in collaboration with other government entities, which has materialised in the launch of the first two integrated experiences that usher in a new era of digital government services and propel Dubai to the fore in the field of smart city experiments.”
He said the second phase of the Dubai Paperless Strategy includes four new customer journeys.
“We have also directed eight government entities to begin implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy, namely, Dubai Courts, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Public Prosecution, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Airports and Dubai Customs.”
He said: “We have directed all government entities to use the standardised, aggregated government systems such as the DubaiNow platform and the National Digital Identity (UAE PASS), as well as to gradually transform service centres into community centres to take better advantage of these spaces, ensuring delivery of all services through digital platforms. These directives will, in turn, boost government efficiency and allow for the optimal use of government resources.”
Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, said: “Today, we set a new milestone on our journey to establish Dubai as one of the smartest cities in the world, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.
"We are on the cusp of a new era, where we prepare to move beyond traditional services, and embrace innovation and creativity to transform 1,600 smart services into 32 end-to-end individual and business journeys that adhere to the latest international standards and solutions in customer service.”