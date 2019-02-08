Ajman: Fire fighters in Ajman were called out to three separate house fires last week prompting emergency services to appeal to residents to take better safety precautions.
No injuries were reported in the fires in the Al Rumaila and Al Raqaibl areas of Ajman and Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Ali Al Shamsi, director general of Ajman said fire crews were able to quickly bring the blazes under control.
Al Shamsi appealed to families to take greater safety precautions at home, especially in stores and kitchens, where electrical installations must be well maintained and paired with nearby fire extinguishers. He also warned against smoking in bedrooms and advised residents to install the ‘Hassantuk’ centralised fire safety system to ensure a rapid response in cases of emergency.