Dubai: Three long-time Indian expatriates in the UAE have won Dh100,000 each in the recent 88th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
Binu, a 46-year-old father of two who has been residing in the UAE for the past 16 years, said: “I do not even know how to express my gratitude for this unexpected prize. This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. My colleagues introduced me to Mahzooz, and I’d like to thank them for that.”
Mohamed, 37, a father of two and a UAE resident for 12 years, also learned about Mahzooz from his friends. He said: “I have been participating in the draw regularly, but I never imagined I would win such a large prize. It will undoubtedly transform my life and I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize. I plan to pay my financial obligations and save some money for my family.”
Sathish, 31, who works as an administrative assistant for a private company and has been a UAE resident for the past 11 years, was shocked when his boss told him he won. He said he has not decided what to do yet with his money as he is still coming to terms with the fact that he won.
Big winners
Meanwhile, Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, said the top prize of Dh10 million was shared equally by two winners from India and the Philippines, after they got five out of five winning numbers (7-9-17-19-21). “Details will soon be announced after the completion of all necessary paperwork and verification process,” Ewings said in a statement on Thursday.
The second-tier prize of Dh1 million was distributed among 139 winners and 3,205 participants each won Dh350 third prize.