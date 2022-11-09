Dubai: Three expats have won Dh100,000 each in the 101st Mahzooz weekly draw hled recently. The expats – Anas from the UK, Muhammad from Pakistan and Qadeer from India - won the raffle on Saturday, November 5, at Mahzooz studios.

The residents were overwhelmed with their new windfall. Also, 23 other winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million, taking home Dh43,478 each. While the limited-time top prize of Dh20 million is still waiting to be claimed, the 101st Mahzooz weekly draw distributed a total of Dh1.7 million to 1,404 winners.

Anas, a 56-year-old IT professional, has been living in the UAE for three years. The equestrian said: “I did not believe it at first. I received an email notification from Mahzooz that I had won while I was out. Immediately, I checked my Mahzooz account, and I was absolutely thrilled. I was speechless with joy when I discovered I had won.”

Gift for wife

He added that the money came at a good time given the "increasing cost of living", so he will make appropriate use of it. He said he would like to buy his wife a present and get a new car for himself with his win. Anas said: “Participate and have fun. Learn to relax and keep your calm. One needs to take chances to be able to win”.

Muhammad, a 35-year-old tailor who has been living in the UAE for eight years, was equally overjoyed that his Dh100,000 prize will improve his life, especially for someone from a middle-class family like him. “I will use some of the money for my driving lessons because I will have more employment prospects after I get my driving license,” he said.

New phone

He didn’t find out he had won until his friends told him when he was preparing dinner on Saturday. Although he is still processing the news he said he would treat himself with a smartphone. “Because of my victory, more of my friends and family are inspired to take part in Mahzooz” he said.

Meanwhile Qadeer said his win was an answer to his prayers. Working as a sales representative for a stationary store in Dubai, Qadeer has lived in the UAE for almost three decades.