Abu Dhabi: The annual three-day Thai Festival returns on Friday, December 9, at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. Parades, cultural performances, and various activities promoting ‘Thainess’ – Thai culture, cuisine and products – will fill the occasion, according to Royal Thai Embassy.
“When the UAE winter begins – bringing with it a pleasant temperature – that is also the time for our annual Thai Festival at the park,” Thai ambassador Waravuth Pouapinya told Gulf News, adding: “There will be parades, cultural performances, various fun activities, and workshops throughout the three-day event.”
Pouapinya said: “The Thai Festival is an annual event hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Team Thailand in the UAE. The main purpose of the festival is to promote ‘Thainess’ – Thai culture, cuisine, and products among the Emiratis, expatriates and tourists in the UAE. The festival will delight them with Thailand’s cultural richness.”
“There will be a Muay Thai boxing tournament, live concert by a legendary Thai singer, and cooking shows. More importantly, the festival will showcase authentic Thai food and products. It will be a perfect weekend destination for visitors of all ages for visitors to experience and enjoy the vibrant and rich culture of Thailand,” he added.
Tree-planting
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy led the planting of 300 golden shower trees, the National Flower of Thailand, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Thailand, and to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day last week.
The Royal Thai Consulate General in Dubai, meanwhile, hosted an official reception on Monday at Centara Mirage Beach Resort to celebrate Thai National Day and the birth anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on December 5. Several diplomats attended the occasion which is also marked as Thailand national Father’s Day.