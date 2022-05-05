Sharjah: Thousands of workers received health check-ups and enjoyed entertainment programmes for two days this week as part of the Labour Day celebrations organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah.

The celebrations at the Labour Park in Sajaa Industrial Area added more festive spirit to the Eid holidays for the workers.

Though Labour Day is observed on May 1, the celebrations in cooperation with the government and private institutions in the emirate, were held during the Eid holidays on May 3 and 4.

Attended by thousands of workers, the celebrations included lectures and workshops in several languages, free medical and dental check-ups to raise awareness, knowledge, and health of workers, as well as holding musical and other entertainment shows, games, and yoga, the LSDA said in a press release on Thursday.

LSDA chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said: “Having such celebrations for workers reflects the authority’s corporate responsibility towards them as instructed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who always calls for having an attractive work environment in Sharjah.”

Al Qaseer added: “The two-day celebrations fulfil an important aspect of the authority’s strategic objectives of providing a decent work environment and enabling workers to know their rights and duties, in addition to entertaining themselves and unleashing their talents.”

He thanked all government and private institutions that contributed to the success of the Labour Day activities, including the sponsors and volunteers who worked hard to make these events a success. He said: “All the activities supported by our strategic partners, reflect the keen interest of the Emirate of Sharjah to meet the needs of workers.”

Mobile dental clinic

Dozens of workers who participated in the events were examined by the mobile dental clinic of the University of Sharjah Dental Hospital, as its contribution to providing a healthy environment for workers.

Musical shows

The celebration included several musical and other entertainment shows that helped raise self-confidence among workers, and feel safe and secure in their work environment in Sharjah, LSDA said.