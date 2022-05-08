Dubai: Hundreds of workers enjoyed a day dedicated to them with entertainment shows and gifts and spent time with senior officials as part of the Labour Day celebrations held on Saturday.

To mark the occasion of ‘Labour Day’, which is observed on May 1, The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA) organised the celebrations for labourers at the workers’ accommodation ground in Al Quoz.

Blue-collar workers were able to watch cultural dances from their home countries, enjoyed comic shows and received gifts from PCLA during the celebrations.

Following the regalement, the low-income group of workers were also treated with an assortment of food, sweets, cakes, ice creams etc given by the PCLA.

With full stomachs and lifted spirits, the event was a pinnacle of human connect bringing together people from all walks of life to be united in the wondrous day in honour of the labourers, the organisers said.

(Second from left) Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and Chairman of the PCLA in Dubai, during the Labour Day celebrations in Dubai.

Annual celebration

The PCLA celebrates the International Labour Day annually to appreciate and honour the workers.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and Chairman of the PCLA in Dubai, said that the UAE places the workers’ welfare at the top of its agenda and pays great attention to the rights of this group by providing them with all the requirements for a decent life and taking care of all their health, psychological and social affairs.

Major General said that the UAE has provided a global model in the field of care and protection for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the vision of the Government of Dubai, which seeks to make the emirate the best place to work in the world.

“Workers are a major focus of the economy and partners in urban development, and our participation with them on this day is to be with them in everything related to them and share the joy of Eid and the Labour Day and connect with each other. As mentioned, they are an important part of the society in which we apply Dubai government policy in this regard.”

Major General Bin Suroor said: “Labourers are the backbone of any nation. They work tirelessly. Their efforts improve our lives on a daily basis and have been the cause of the prosperous development of this beautiful nation”.

Labourers enjoyed a great time with the entertainment programme of music, dance and poetry and participated in one-on-one interactive sessions with various officers.

The PCLA is among the country’s leading governmental organisations aiming at overseeing and improving the well-being of the hardworking individuals in the labour sector.

Ramadan, Eid gifts

PCLA has been delivering Iftar meal packets to the workers during Ramadan. This Ramadan also, workers of various nationalities received vegetarian or non-vegetarian food based on their requirements every day.

“Providing food to the needy is one of the main focus of PCLA’s humanitarian activities. So, we decided to help labourer affected by the present circumstances” said, Abdullah Lashkari Mohammad, secretary general of PCLA.

Appreciation for encouragement