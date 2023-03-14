Dubai: From a woman, who bought back a villa that her family had lost due to debts back home, to others who went on to become entrepreneurs or senior officials in the companies they worked for, severalinspirational success stories of expat workers in Dubai will be broadcast this Ramadan.

As many as 15 stories of workers, who have been hailed as heroes, will be aired as part of the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative of Taqdeer Award, said Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of Taqdeer Award.

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday, Bin Suroor said the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative is an embodiment of the ideal business environment provided by the UAE, and Dubai in particular, to investors and workers from different nationalities.

Constituting an integral part of the Taqdeer Award held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, ‘I Found Myself’ has become a permanent initiative following the success of the 15 episodes of the initiative’s first season broadcasted during Ramadan last year.

Bin Suroor said the initiative sheds light on inspirational success stories of workers who came to Dubai seeking employment opportunities to build a better future for themselves and their families. “After years of work, these individuals managed to become businessmen, entrepreneurs and or senior officials in the companies they worked for.”

Hardworking lot

He said the workers’ stories were chosen in consultation with companies that participated in the Taqdeer Award programme.

Season Two will be broadcast on the Dubai Media Incorporated’s channels. Bin Suroor said a team is working to ensure everyone including workers get to watch these stories during Ramadan.

“All these years, the government of Dubai came up with various initiatives to provide a conducive environment for workers to thrive in Dubai. The workers who worked hard and believed in themselves became heroes. These are just a few examples of those heroes. We have hundreds of such success stories which we wish to feature in future to inspire everyone in the UAE.”

He highlighted various initiatives for labour welfare and said campaigns have been on to raise awareness about the rules and culture of the country so that workers from other countries can abide by the regulations.

Abdulwahed Juma, CEO, Commercial and Partnerships at Dubai Media Incorporated, said: “The partnership between Dubai Media Incorporated and the Taqdeer Award stems from its belief in supporting national initiatives, especially those related to human rights files and supporting all files related to them, as the partnership constitutes a qualitative addition to enhancing the quality of life and work in Dubai.”

He pointed out that the award receives wide attention in recognition of its contribution to motivating companies and workers in Dubai to exert more efforts in order to establish standards in the field of worker welfare, productivity enhancement, job loyalty, quality of projects and speed of implementation.

Supportive investment climate

Abdel Hadi Al-Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, a financial services company which is exclusive sponsor of the 2nd season of the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative, said: “We are glad to sponsor this initiative that reflects the importance of the distinguished investment climate provided by the UAE to enable the success of businesses and projects and pave the way for all those aspiring to build a better future.

“The UAE is at the forefront of the best countries in the world in terms of various competitiveness economic indicators; hence, it is not surprising that the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative forms a new page in the book of national economy successes, and the flexibility of this economy in creating ideal labour laws and mechanisms that enable the success of projects and provide success opportunities for distinguished workers. This is what the episodes of ‘I Found Myself’ will illustrate in the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Inspirational stories

The episodes in the new season will focus on stories of real-life people from Dubai’s labour community. In these stories, the protagonists are shown having achieved remarkable success in their careers, such as getting promoted from simple to high-level supervisory and executive positions.

Additionally, the episodes will highlight the role of companies operating in Dubai in supporting their workers to overcome their personal crises; thereby providing a true interpretation of the noble message of the initiative in conveying the true picture of Dubai’s labour community that is characterised by an all-encompassing environment whose members enjoy security, safety and well-being.