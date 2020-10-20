Dubai: In an effort to encourage more people to use masks, Aster Pharmacy has been going door to door to distribute masks free of charge.
”This is the need of the hour. We all need to have masks ready at hand and wear them as per the required protocols to stay safe from COVID-19. Using masks has been proven to keep the public stay safe and avoid infections. We want to encourage more people to use masks at all times,” said Jose Sreedharan, Chief Operations Officer, Aster Retail, Aster Pharmacy.
“We also want to communicate the message that we can bring people’s requirements to their homes when they contact us through WhatApp or call us on our call center at 800700600 or through the website Asteronline.com. This too is with a mission to enable them to stay safe at home without compromising on their pharmacy needs.” Sreedharan said the campaign will cover different communities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, mostly with door-to-door drop-offs.
”Our objective is to circulate up to 10,000 boxes per a day and continue for around 30 days. The activity started on October 16,” he added.