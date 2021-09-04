This mosque in Hatta, inaugurated by DEWA, is the first in the world to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC) with 83 points Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated the world’s first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC) with 83 points. The mosque in Hatta can accommodate more than 600 worshippers on an area of 1,050 square metres according to the highest environmental sustainability standards.

“In all our projects and initiatives, we strive to follow the highest sustainability and efficiency standards. This is in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development to make Dubai the world’s best place to live. This also helps achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. DEWA works to promote the concept of zero energy buildings which supports sustainable development, economic growth without harming the environment and its resources,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Inaugurating the world’s first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design in Hatta, is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the comprehensive and sustainable development plan of Hatta and meet the needs of its social, economic and environmental development,” added Al Tayer.

“The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is committed to protecting the environment. This supports the UAE’s efforts in combating climate change. The mosque, the first of its kind in the world, is a pioneering example for adopting best sustainability practices and preserving natural resources for a better environmental future. Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met all international sustainability standards and achieved high levels of efficiency,” said Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

“IACAD undertakes a globally-orientated mission focused on promoting the values of moderate Islam, developing charitable work and building mosques in accordance with international best practices. The inauguration of the mosque reflects the distinguished initiatives that prioritise sustainable practices and human health,” added Al Shaibani.

Mosque details