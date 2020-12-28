Those keen on soaking up the sights and sound live, must register via U By Emaar app

Dubai: Strict precautionary measures will be enforced at Downtown Dubai for the New Year’s Eve gala event. On Monday, Emaar released a set of helpful guidelines to assist those who would like to witness live the annual Burj Khalifa fireworks and laser show.

First off, all guests must register via the U By Emaar app, free of charge. The easy-to-use registration process gives guests access to a QR code that will be required to access Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve (NYE). Pre-registration is also necessary, whether you are in a hotel, at a restaurant or at the family viewing area. Access to Downtown Dubai will be through five gates erected around the area and all guests must show the QR code to access the viewing areas in Downtown Dubai. Tents will be put up around the area for first aid, lost-and-found assistance and access to ambulances as well.

Colour-coded pass

According to Emaar, every guest attending the NYE gala must have a QR code. The QR codes are in six different colours, based on the different categories. For hotel guests, the QR code is gold. For restaurants, the QR code colour is blue. For restaurants and eateries, the QR code colour is light blue. For Dubai Opera, the QR code colour is dark red. For the public areas — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard — the QR code is black.

“While there will be clear signages throughout Downtown Dubai, directing people where to go, it’s important that guests familiarise themselves with the correct gate and zones. Dubai Mall will remain open to shoppers, but access to the viewing areas will be closed,” Emaar said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

Always wear a face mask

Emaar said it will carry out complete sanitisation of Downtown Dubai a day before the gala event. Public access will be along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. The family viewing areas on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will offer spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa. All guests, visitors and spectators are required to wear masks all through the night and at all locations. Hand sanitiser stations will also be available at each gate.

The boulevard will be divided into zones to ensure that social distancing is maintained. The zones will open at 3pm on December 31 and safety stewards will be on duty to assist visitors. Those who pre-register will be assigned a particular zone and gate from where to access the Downtown area.

Important instructions for Downtown residents:

Downtown Dubai residents who wish to attend Emaar NYE 2021 must also pre-register on the U By Emaar app. Use of the QR code for each resident is unlimited.

Restaurants and hotel guests

Guests keen on enjoying the show from the comfort of the many restaurants and hotels in Downtown Dubai must also register through the app — even those with already existing bookings.

Access to Burj Park

The Burj Park area of Downtown Dubai will be reserved for residents of Burj Khalifa and Armani Hotel residents and guests. Those residents planning to attend the show are required to register through the U By Emaar app as well.

Where to park and how to get there?

Roads around Downtown Dubai will be closed from 4pm on New Year’s Eve. There will be parking available on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, in Dubai Mall and Dubai Mall Zabeel. Guests are urged to arrive early. For public transport arrangements, please follow announcements from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Live streaming and NYE wishes

Those who would prefer to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the comfort of their homes can tune in to www.mydubainewyear.com. Emaar said up to 50,000 people from around the world will join on Zoom calls to witness the New Year’s Eve celebrations.