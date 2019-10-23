First two-storey 3D-printed buiding 9.5 meters in height and total area of 640sqm

Dubai: The world's largest 3D-printed building has been unveiled in Dubai on Wednesday.

The project is an integrated building and includes two floors with a height of 9.5 meters and a total area of 640 square meters.

It is the largest and first two-storey 3D printed building in the world, according to a tweet the Dubai Media Office on Wednesday.