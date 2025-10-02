We saw a real gap; young people are curious about law but often find it to be complicated, so Saeed and I felt there was a need for a platform that breaks down these concepts using clear, everyday language,” Ahmed, a computer engineering and artificial intelligence student, said.

Saeed pointed out that the inspiration came from their desire to create a resource that’s both informative and relatable.

“We track trending legal topics in the UAE, such as labour and family law, and frame them in a Q&A style that’s easy to digest. Our background at Abu Dhabi University has really helped in filtering and structuring these topics in a youth-oriented way,” said Saeed, a law graduate with distinction (GPA 4.0), who is now pursuing his postgraduate studies.