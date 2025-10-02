Emirati youth-led podcast makes labour, family, rental laws easy to understand
Three Emirati students from Abu Dhabi University have come together to bridge the gap between complex legal jargon and everyday understanding through their youth-led podcast, Qanoon Cast.
The initiative is the brainchild of Ahmed Al Mansoori and Saeed Al Kaabi, who wanted to create a platform where young people could engage with legal issues without feeling overwhelmed.
We saw a real gap; young people are curious about law but often find it to be complicated, so Saeed and I felt there was a need for a platform that breaks down these concepts using clear, everyday language,” Ahmed, a computer engineering and artificial intelligence student, said.
Saeed pointed out that the inspiration came from their desire to create a resource that’s both informative and relatable.
“We track trending legal topics in the UAE, such as labour and family law, and frame them in a Q&A style that’s easy to digest. Our background at Abu Dhabi University has really helped in filtering and structuring these topics in a youth-oriented way,” said Saeed, a law graduate with distinction (GPA 4.0), who is now pursuing his postgraduate studies.
Completing the trio is Mohab Mohammed Al Salek, a health and safety student with a passion for media and community engagement. He oversees the script development, production quality and visual storytelling, and add a creative layer to the message.
“I focus on turning the legal topics that Ahmed and Saeed select into content that feels dynamic and appealing for the audience. The way we present legal content is just as important as the content itself,” Mohab underlined.
Though the podcast has yet to host guest experts, Saeed’s expertise drives the discussions. “I’m currently researching the Administrative Judiciary and the Responsibility of AI, which adds depth to our episodes,” Saeed noted.
Ahmed pointed out that Saeed is one of the outstanding legal talents.
“Saeed has a remarkable ability to simplify complex terms and turn them into real-life examples. That clarity has become one of our podcast’s strengths.”
Balancing studies and podcasting hasn’t been easy, but the team treats it as a serious commitment. “We schedule everything around our academic calendars,” said Ahmed. Saeed noted that they divide tasks practically, which makes it easier to balance studies and content creation. For Mohab, the podcast doubles as a learning platform.
“It builds on my skills in planning, production, and communication – all essential in both my degree and future career.”
So far, the response has been positive.
“Many people told us the episodes helped them better understand their legal rights,” Ahmed said.
Saeed recalled cases where listeners used their insights to resolve disputes, such as workplace disputes or navigating family law procedures.
Mohab highlighted how the podcast’s professional look and sound kept audiences engaged.
For the trio, the mission goes beyond producing episodes; it’s about building awareness. “Understanding the law empowers people,” Ahmed said.
Saeed said legal awareness contributes to a stronger, more just society.
“When people know the law, they are more likely to act responsibly.”
Mohab added that legal awareness builds confidence.
“Whether renting a home or signing a contract, or using social media, understanding the legal implications helps people feel more in control.”
