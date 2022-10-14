Dubai: Family-friendly community market, The Ripe Market, is back for the winter season starting on Saturday, October 15, at Dubai Police Academy off Umm Suqeim Street.
Organised by Dubai Police and in cooperation with The Ripe Market Company, The Ripe Market – which is synonymous with al fresco fun and delicious food – will run every Saturday from 9am to 9pm, and every Sunday from 9am to 7pm.
On weekends until May 2023, The Ripe Market will come alive with an array of stalls offering market-goers everything from organic fruit and vegetables and freshly baked bread, to stalls bursting with colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, eclectic handmade jewellery, hand-painted artwork, crafts and more.
Aside from supporting local small and medium enterprises, The Ripe Market is an excellent place for the community to explore a selection of local businesses selling various products.