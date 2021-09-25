Dubai: The UAE on Saturday announced a new federal government structure and a new mechanism for federal government work for the next 50 years.
In a series of tweets, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new government formation, appointing new ministers and relieving others.
Here's the full list of ministers in the UAE Cabinet:
1. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
2. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
3. Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
4. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
5. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
6. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.
7. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.
8. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.
9. Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.
10. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
11. Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Development.
12. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
13. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.
14. Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.
15. Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.
16. Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education
17. Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development.
18. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.
19. Mariam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.
20. Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
21. Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.
22. Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs.
23. Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.
24. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State.
25. Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.
26. Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.
27. Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.
28. Shamma Suhail Fairs Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.
29. Sarah bint Yousuf Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology.
30. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence, and Teleworking Applications.
31. Ahmad Ali Mohammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State
32. Khalifa Shaheen Almara, Minister of State.
33. Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Minister of State.