An installation for Unicef to highlight the plight of schoolchildren in conflict zones. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based Traffic Digital has created an emotional installation to highlight the plight of millions of schoolchildren in conflict zones around the world.

The installation entitled ‘The Class of No Tomorrow’ — created for Unicef — was unveiled at Palma de Mallorca airport ahead of and during the Third International Safe Schools Conference from May 28-29, to advocate for education to be protected during armed conflict.