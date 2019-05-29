Dubai: UAE-based Traffic Digital has created an emotional installation to highlight the plight of millions of schoolchildren in conflict zones around the world.
The installation entitled ‘The Class of No Tomorrow’ — created for Unicef — was unveiled at Palma de Mallorca airport ahead of and during the Third International Safe Schools Conference from May 28-29, to advocate for education to be protected during armed conflict.
It was made using materials from schools that were destroyed or damaged from targeted and indiscriminate attacks in Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan and Ukraine.