Dubai: Recognised around the world for its continued contribution to cancer research for more than four decades, the popular Terry Fox Run returns to Dubai on February 5 to mark World Cancer Day and as the final event of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Health and Wellness Week. The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, who supported the very first Terry Fox Run in Dubai in 1994. This year’s edition will take place through the pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

An event originally conceived to raise awareness and support of cancer research, the Terry Fox Run, takes its name from a young Canadian university student who lost a leg to cancer. Wanting to give hope to cancer patients, the amputee athlete ran 5,373km — close to a marathon every day for 143 days — to raise funds for cancer research. When he had to stop running due to the return of cancer, millions of people around the world decided to continue his quest by taking part in The Terry Fox Run. Now an annual event in 33 countries across five continents, the Terry Fox Run has evolved into the largest fund-raising event in support of cancer research in the world.

Terry Fox during his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. Wanting to give hope to cancer patients, the amputee athlete ran 5,373km — close to a marathon every day for 143 days — to raise funds for cancer research.

Organised by Canadian Business Council Dubai and hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, this year’s Terry Fox Run in Dubai continues its tradition as a 3 or 5km non-competitive family fun run. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and participants can choose to either run or walk the course. Strollers are also welcomed.

Commenting on the return of The Terry Fox Run to Dubai, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to be hosting the Terry Fox Run this year, not only to continue its tradition of taking place in Dubai, but also to pay tribute to its international status by weaving the course of the run through the world’s pavilions. Support of medical research to increase and improve quality of life is one that the UAE and its communities actively endorse, and to raise awareness of World Cancer Day through this event at the end of our Health and Wellness Week is important to us all.”

Registration for the event is Dh100 per person, and free for children 11 years old and younger. All participants will receive three Expo 2020 entry tickets allowing full access to the Expo site. All net proceeds from registration will be donated to cancer research projects in the UAE, approved by the Terry Fox Foundation.

“For over four decades, Canadians and people around the world alike have shown that Terry Fox’s spirit of resilience, determination and hope live on. We are delighted that this year’s Terry Fox Run in Dubai takes place on the ground as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as virtually, to make it as easy as possible to participate. Participants in the Terry Fox Run and any other donors wanting to support the cause are warmly welcomed for their contribution, which can be made on the registration page for the event,” said Peter Sheremeta, Interim International Run Director, The Terry Fox Foundation.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates remarked: “The Terry Fox Run is an initiative developed through the vision of an exceptional young Canadian and has had a ripple effect around the world. We thank our Canadian partners for their work and tremendous support from the UAE organisations to bring this important community event to Expo 2020 Dubai.”

This year’s edition of the Terry Fox Run has been organised by the Canadian Business Council Dubai, as part of its commitment to assisting Canadian-related companies, professionals and entities with continued connection to Canada.

Colin Beaton, Chairman of Canadian Business Council Dubai said: “The Canadian Business Council in Dubai is honoured to act on behalf of the Terry Fox Foundation to organise the Terry Fox Run Dubai 2022. The legacy of Terry Fox is part of the Canadian DNA and the we are very proud to bring the run back to Dubai with a global event like Expo 2020 Dubai to generate even more support for this worthy cause. We’re all looking forward to February 5 and I hope everyone will participate so we can all support cancer research projects.”

In tribute to Terry Fox’s Canadian heritage, the Terry Fox Run will start and end at Jubilee Park, just beside the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Experienced race management organisers will ensure all health and safety measures are in place, and will be supported by Al Jalila Foundation and Canadian University Dubai.