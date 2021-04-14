190122 air india express
Air India Express flights will now depart from Terminal 2 of the Abu Dhabi International Airport with effect from 4pm on April 14. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Indian carrier Air India Express has announced a change in the terminal for passengers from Abu Dhabi to India.

Air India Express flights will be departing from Terminal 2 with effect from 4pm on April 14, the airline said in a tweet on Wednesday.

However, all the arrivals will be at Terminal 3, where each passenger will undergo an RT-PCR test, it added.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also tweeted the announcement urging passengers to take note of the important information for passengers boarding from Abu Dhabi.