Abu Dhabi: Indian carrier Air India Express has announced a change in the terminal for passengers from Abu Dhabi to India.
Air India Express flights will be departing from Terminal 2 with effect from 4pm on April 14, the airline said in a tweet on Wednesday.
However, all the arrivals will be at Terminal 3, where each passenger will undergo an RT-PCR test, it added.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also tweeted the announcement urging passengers to take note of the important information for passengers boarding from Abu Dhabi.