Dubai: Team Sport UAE, an organisation that coordinates sport events in the country, has launched a Fitness Run event in cooperation with Dubai Sports Coucil and Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30.
The event will be held on November 13 and covers a 10 kilometer race, 5 kilometer race, 3 kilometer race and a 1 kilometer race. The community event will be ideal for all levels such as social, professional, junior and advanced runners.
The race will be held on the safe, traffic free and green lined tracks of Meydan in Dubai, under the supervision of local authorities. A unique element to the event is that junior runners can participate alongside their parents or individually as well. There will be winners for 10 kilometer runs for male and female categories where the winners can receive gifts and awards by the organisation.
Other winners are available for the other categories including 1st, 2nd and 3rd for the 1 kilometer races and prizes for overall winners in the 5k and 3k races as well. Those who want to particiapte can register online.