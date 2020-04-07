A student using their computer for e-learning Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ain: A 44-year-old Emirati woman suffered a heart attack while delivering an e-learning class to students in Al Ain and died later in hospital on Monday night, Gulf News has learnt.

Aisha Elwai Omer Al Aidarous a computer subjects teacher from Umm Kulthum School in the Al Maqam area of Al Ain, suddenly felt unwell and complained of chest pains.

Her family, including her 17-year-old son who was taking part in the lesson, called an ambulance and transported her to Al Tawam hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to medical sources the teacher had suffered a heart attack.

Her family completed funeral rites on the same day at Al Mutawa mosque before she was buried at Al Amira cemetery.

Condolences were accepted by phone and video call due to the coronavirus outbreak.