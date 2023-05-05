1. Is there a new tax on Indian remittances? Yes, but NRIs needn’t worry
Decoding the latest update on tax norms relating to remittance to and from India.
2. Emirates, Etihad announce partnership: How will this new deal ease travel to UAE?
At first, the new deal will focus on attracting inbound tourists.
3. Saudi Arabia launches e-visa initiative
1st phase includes UAE, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Egypt.
4. Missing boy found safe in Sharjah
Police say legal steps taken to hand over child to his family.
5. Saudi employer flies to Bangladesh for worker’s wedding
‘They overwhelmed us with feelings of respect and appreciation beyond description’