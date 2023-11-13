Abu Dhabi: The three-day Tawdheef x Zaheb Exhibition to empower Emiratis in employment and entrepreneurship was launched today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with the participation of more than 100 government agencies, institutions and private companies.
The exhibition aims to bring together companies from the public and private sectors and future entrepreneurs. The exhibition’s activities include interactive presentations and career readiness workshops run by thought leaders in their fields. These workshops aim to provide Emirati cadres with the necessary skills to compete in current markets.
Social support
Based on its role as a link between members of families benefiting from social support in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the various training, education and employment platforms in the country, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority participates in a recruitment exhibition with the aim of supporting members of beneficiary families during their quest for work, and investing in the diverse employment opportunities available to all beneficiaries.
The Authority’s empowerment programmes, held in cooperation with its strategic partners, are suited to individuals’ capabilities, experiences, and skills, to enable them to contribute to improving their future and achieving a decent life for themselves and their families.
The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is hosting six workshops daily on its platform during the employment fair for members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi.
Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority, told the media: “We believe in the principle of joint work and integration with our various partners, and being present in all national events that will provide employment and training opportunities for the Authority’s beneficiaries as an essential step to engage in the labour market.”
Based on its commitment to the Emiratisation strategy within the country’s national agenda, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates is participating in the activities of the 17th edition of the exhibition, and through this participation, it is reviewing the career opportunities available to job seekers in various banking and insurance specialisations, attracting national cadres, competencies and expertise, and encouraging graduates to start their career path and supporting them in a way that enhances the goals of Emiratisation programmes and initiatives in the banking and financial sector.