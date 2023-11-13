Social support

Based on its role as a link between members of families benefiting from social support in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the various training, education and employment platforms in the country, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority participates in a recruitment exhibition with the aim of supporting members of beneficiary families during their quest for work, and investing in the diverse employment opportunities available to all beneficiaries.

The Authority’s empowerment programmes, held in cooperation with its strategic partners, are suited to individuals’ capabilities, experiences, and skills, to enable them to contribute to improving their future and achieving a decent life for themselves and their families.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is hosting six workshops daily on its platform during the employment fair for members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority, told the media: “We believe in the principle of joint work and integration with our various partners, and being present in all national events that will provide employment and training opportunities for the Authority’s beneficiaries as an essential step to engage in the labour market.”