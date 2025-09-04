Taste of Abu Dhabi 2025: A feast of flavours with celebrity chefs and exclusive experiences

Explore Artisan Markets and BMW Showcases at Yas Island Event
Dubai: Taste of Abu Dhabi, the city’s ultimate festival of food, drink, and music, will take place from November 14 to 16, 2025, at Gateway Park North, Yas Island. Organised by MENA Live Events for the third consecutive year, the festival promises a long weekend of indulgence, entertainment, and community spirit. Following the success of the 2024 edition, we expect to welcome over 19,000 attendees and aim to elevate the experience even further.
Festival-goers can indulge in pop-ups from 15 of Abu Dhabi’s most esteemed and up-and-coming restaurants. Each will offer three to five tasting dishes. Confirmed participants already generating buzz include:
- Paradiso
- Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi
- Ilios
- Craft by Side Hustle
- Lento
- Gala Gourmet
- Catch by St. Regis
- Taparelle
- Oak Room
- The Director’s Club
Highlights include Gala Gourmet, the event’s first fully vegetarian restaurant, and the debut of Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, bringing a taste of Parisian fine dining excellence to the festival.
Celebrity chefs have consistently praised Taste of Abu Dhabi for its energy and atmosphere. Marco Pierre White described the 2024 edition as: “Taste of Abu Dhabi is special, it’s rare, it’s deliciously rare… you eat well and get a little insight into all those wonderful restaurants in the country. I recommend you visit—it’ll be the most magical evening of your life.”
Building on that legacy, this year’s lineup features:
- Gino D’Acampo
- Matt Preston
- Shivesh Bhatia
- Jenny Morris
- Rich (Dubai 92)
- Harry Heals
- Khaled Al Saadi
- Faisal Naser
- Warren Mendes
- Omaka Marie
- Annika Panikker
- Fred Casagrande
- Andrew Dickens
- Joe Nesbitt Larking
Taste of Abu Dhabi isn't just about food; it’s about immersive experiences that bring people together. This year’s festival highlights include:
Workshops with celebrity chefs: Learn from renowned chefs in intimate and interactive sessions hosted by Taste’s favorite emcees: Priti Malik, Zoe Dickens, and Andrew Dickens. Workshops are free with your event ticket and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pasta-making workshops: Get insider tips on making fresh pasta in these hands-on workshops, included for free with your ticket.
Mega Kids’ Zone: Keep the little foodies entertained in a dedicated zone featuring exhilarating activities and arts and crafts.
VIP Experiences: An upgraded VIP experience is available for those looking to celebrate in style. Guests can enjoy fast-track entry, food and drink vouchers, and access to the VIP lounge with dedicated musicians and exclusive activations.
Non-stop Entertainment: The festival will feature multiple music pockets, including DJs spinning the latest beats, live bands performing, and intimate acoustic sessions. Guests can also visit one of the 21+ licensed lounges for refreshing beverages or enjoy an array of premium Drink Dry options.
Taste of Abu Dhabi will showcase an exciting mix of exhibitors and vendors. Festival-goers can browse an artisan market, sample products, discover unique trinkets, and shop for special finds to take home. Plus, look out for experiential activations and games at every corner!
Taste of Abu Dhabi is proud to partner with BMW Abu Dhabi as the headline sponsor for the 2025 edition. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore dynamic vehicles at the event, with family-friendly activities, exclusive test drives, and a premium showcase featuring the BMW X3 and BMW 3 Series. Discover firsthand the innovation, performance, and luxury that define the BMW experience, right at the heart of the city’s premier food festival.
Early bird tickets are now on sale at Platinumlist for a limited time before prices increase. Guests can choose from a variety of packages to create their perfect Taste weekend:
Standard: AED 60 (complimentary entry for children under 12)
Taster Package: Includes entry plus 2 food and 2 drink vouchers
VIP Package: Features fast-track entry, access to the VIP Lounge, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, and exclusive perks
Friday Team Packages: Starting from AED AED 130 per person: Available for groups of eight or more, includes 2 food vouchers, optional drink vouchers, and access to the VIP lounge. Event entry before 3 PM on Friday.
Tickets can be purchased at https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event.
