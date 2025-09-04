Taste of Abu Dhabi 2025: A feast of flavours with celebrity chefs and exclusive experiences

Dubai: Taste of Abu Dhabi, the city’s ultimate festival of food, drink, and music, will take place from November 14 to 16, 2025, at Gateway Park North, Yas Island. Organised by MENA Live Events for the third consecutive year, the festival promises a long weekend of indulgence, entertainment, and community spirit. Following the success of the 2024 edition, we expect to welcome over 19,000 attendees and aim to elevate the experience even further.