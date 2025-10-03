Abu Dhabi Motors celebrates 40 years of customer-centric luxury and innovation

To mark its anniversary, Abu Dhabi Motors unveils 10 bespoke BMW M5 masterpieces
Abu Dhabi Motors proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of redefining automotive luxury, service excellence and customer experience in the Emirate. From a modest beginning in 1985 with just 24 employees at its showroom and workshop in Umm Al Nar, the company has grown into one of the most successful BMW Group importers in the Middle East, today employing over 750 people across twelve world-class facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
At the heart of this journey is a philosophy that has never changed: placing the customer at the centre of everything that Abu Dhabi Motors does. Every milestone – from opening the world’s largest BMW Group showroom in Umm Al Nar to launching the state-of-the-art BMW Retail.
Next facilities – has been driven by a desire to deliver experiences that go beyond a customer’s expectations. Whether introducing new models through launch events, continually enhancing its aftersales service, or creating immersive showroom environments, Abu Dhabi Motors has always asked one simple question: how can this better serve our customers?
This customer-first approach has not only shaped the way Abu Dhabi Motors operates but also cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the community. This is the core value behind its record performances, international awards, and ability to attract and retain new generations of drivers who value innovation, performance, and luxury.
As part of its anniversary celebrations, Abu Dhabi Motors also unveiled a striking BMW M5 Individual Collection – 10 uniquely crafted M5 and M5 Touring models that embody the passion, artistry, and individuality that customers in the UAE hold dear. This collection serves as a tribute to the personal connection between the brand and its customers, a testament to how performance and personalization can come together in a way that feels truly special.
Looking ahead, Abu Dhabi Motors remains committed to leading with service excellence and an unwavering focus on its customers. For four decades, generations of drivers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have trusted BMW for the qualities that German engineering has always stood for: precision, performance, and an emotional connection that turns every journey into something memorable.
These same values will continue to shape the next 40 years, ensuring that every customer experience carries the spirit of progress and passion that has defined Abu Dhabi Motors from the very beginning.
