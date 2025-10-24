Rox Motor: Flagship ultra-luxury SUV that redefines adventure

The launch underscores the capital's fast becoming global hub for innovation & technology
The setting could not have been more apt. In the capital’s luxuriant Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, with VVIP dignitaries including royalty and leading members from the community not to mention global media in attendance, the automotive world last week witnessed the launch of a new era of luxury and performance.
With senior members of the official launch partner, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, looking on, the lights dimmed in the splendid ballroom, and ROX Motor unveiled its flagship model, the ROX Adamas.
Even as the crowd gasped in admiration, two ROX Adamas automobiles glided onto the stage, their presence commanding attention. The usage of the word ‘glided’ is intentional because ‘Gliding Luxury’ is the car’s tagline. And it could not be more appropriate.
An ultra-luxury all-terrain SUV that seamlessly blends elegance, class and style with rugged capability, Adamas boasts just about everything one can expect - and want - in an absolutely high-end automobile. Promising to redefine how adventure meets refinement, the vehicle is sleek, powerful, and unapologetically bold.
More than an automobile it is a statement of vision, engineering mastery, and design excellence. From every angle, the Adamas communicates a message: luxury does not have to be delicate; power does not have to be raw.
Adamas means diamond, and that’s exactly what it represents — a design shaped with sharp, sculpted lines, a balance of brilliance and strength
The spectacular event was a clear indication that Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global hub for major launches in innovation and technology. And if the vehicles on show were any indication, Rox Motor’s vision is clear: to be a major disruptor in the global automobile sector.
The global was highlighted by the inauguration of the Borouge–ROX Motor Innovative Materials Joint Laboratory, established to accelerate innovation and jointly develop specialised materials for ROX Motor vehicles.
Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade & Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The launch of ROX Adamas from Abu Dhabi represents more than a new vehicle, it is a strategic milestone that underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and future industries. The partnership between ROX Motor and Borouge, under ADIO’s Automotive Programme, is a tangible example of how global innovation can be channelled into building an integrated ecosystem for industrial and commercial advancement, supporting sustainable mobility, and unlocking new opportunities for investment and localisation.”
“Adamas means diamond, and that’s exactly what it represents — a design shaped with sharp, sculpted lines, a balance of brilliance and strength,” said Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX, on the sidelines of the launch event.
“We wanted to create a vehicle that doesn’t just move people, but transforms the very way they experience the world. The Adamas is about freedom without compromise. Every element, from the power train to the cabin layout, is designed to give the user control, comfort, and confidence, whether navigating city streets or tackling the most challenging terrains.”
Adamas’s presence is awe-inducing. At over two metres wide, with sculpted, muscular lines and a commanding front grille, the SUV projects strength and sophistication in equal measure. The exterior is characterised by angular proportions and distinctive ‘T’ shaped headlights and taillights, inspired by the Chinese character for ‘rock’.
Its diamond-mesh grille and sleek LED matrix headlamps emphasize its bold presence. The light bar at the rear and chrome detailing add subtle touches of sophistication, while the panoramic roof offers expansive views of the surroundings.
For the record, Italian design studio Pininfarina oversaw the design of the vehicle, a collaboration notable in the automotive industry.
Drawing from the sun, sand, and golden sunsets of the Middle East, the SUV wears a palette that is refined and unmistakably rooted in its regional identity. “Our designers were inspired by this region,” admits Huang, the Chief Design Officer.
“We wanted the Adamas to feel purposeful. Every curve, every surface has a reason that is both functional and emotional. The vehicle needed to look aggressive enough to inspire confidence off-road, but elegant enough to feel at home in the most refined environments. Our goal was balance: an ultra luxury SUV that feels alive and ready for anything.”
Enter the cabin and it is quite like stepping into a world of luxury where you will be pampered and protected; every inch underscores uncompromising attention to detail. Rich Nappa leather, perfectly stitched, meets a Microfiber Suede headliner - an indulgence shared with Europe’s top luxury marques - creating a tactile, relaxing environment. Zero-gravity aircraft-inspired seats with Shiatsu-like massage functions, three-stage seat ventilation and heating, and a lumbar and back relaxation system make seating a sensory delight. The 7-seater All-Terrain Edition includes a one-touch King-Size Bed Mode, enhancing comfort during extended journeys.
The panoramic roof floods the cabin with natural light, and the AI-powered digital interface adapts intuitively to your preferences. Gesture controls, and voice commands ensure that technology never overwhelms the human experience.
Coupled with ambient lighting (you can choose from 6 modes), advanced climate management, and a sweeping high-definition infotainment display, the interior becomes an immersive, modern retreat, where long and short journeys feel effortlessly serene.
“The cabin had to be both luxurious and intuitive,” emphasises Jarvis. “We wanted drivers to feel in command without needing a manual. From the moment you touch the steering wheel, you realise that every function is designed around you, your comfort, and your journey. Here technology works for you.”
Safety systems include night vision, 360-degree cameras, adaptive suspension preempting uneven terrain, and AI-assisted emergency braking. Jarvis noted, “Luxury is not just comfort; it’s safety, intelligence, and confidence. Every technology in the Adamas serves that principle,” says Jarvis.
The Adamas is not just about luxury but about performance that inspires. Powering this beauty is a 56 kWh battery paired with a 70-litre fuel tank for the range extender, delivering an impressive 475 hp of combined output. With a fuel efficiency of 16.3 km/litre and a total range of 1,226 km, Adamas can effortlessly take you from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and still have juice left to explore the city.
Acceleration is eye-wateringly admirable (0-100 in 5.5 seconds); and braking is precise, whether on asphalt or loose sand.
Off-road, the Adamas transforms. The adaptive suspension system responds to terrain in milliseconds, while 7 selectable drive modes - from All-Purpose, and Auto, to Rock, Sand, and Wade - optimise the SUV for every environment. The torque-vectoring system ensures stability on steep inclines, while specialized off-road tires maintain grip on loose surfaces.
The Adamas also excels in versatility and customisation. Buyers can choose from bespoke exterior finishes, interior materials, wheel designs, and technology packages.
Jarvis sums it up best: “In most other companies, SUVs are designed to focus on either on-road performance or off-road capability. But our goal was to create something different - what we call an all-terrain vehicle.”
For Rox Adamas ‘All-terrain’ means perfect balance - the ability to perform just as well on smooth highways as on rugged desert trails. “It’s about blending comfort, control, and capability, with no compromise on either side.”
The Founder and CEO underscores that the Adamas is not just a vehicle but a lifestyle: “We wanted to bring the spirit of outdoor living and adventure into a luxury experience. That’s why we’ve added unique features such as a tailgate kitchen. When you open the tailgate, you can brew your own coffee, cook, and share food and stories with friends under the stars. It’s about merging luxury SUV design with the joy of camping and exploration. It’s what we call “the ROX lifestyle.
“Born from Chinese innovation and refined through Abu Dhabi’s standards of excellence, it represents our shared belief that true luxury lies in collaboration and progress,” he says.
