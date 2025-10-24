Rox Motor: Flagship ultra-luxury SUV that redefines adventure

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade & Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The launch of ROX Adamas from Abu Dhabi represents more than a new vehicle, it is a strategic milestone that underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and future industries. The partnership between ROX Motor and Borouge, under ADIO’s Automotive Programme, is a tangible example of how global innovation can be channelled into building an integrated ecosystem for industrial and commercial advancement, supporting sustainable mobility, and unlocking new opportunities for investment and localisation.”