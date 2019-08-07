4,500 workers will be deployed in Abu Dhabi on two round-the-clock shifts

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has developed an action plan to ensure Abu Dhabi remains clean during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The plan includes cleaning mosques, deploying additional cleaners at prayer grounds and parks, and handling slaughterhouse waste in a hygienic manner.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, general manager of Tadweer, said: “We request people to avoid slaughtering sacrificial animals in non-designated places, avoid throwing waste in residential areas and maintain the cleanliness of public facilities.”

During Eid Al Adha, Tadweer will deploy a 4,500-strong workforce on two round-the-clock shifts, with more than 600 cleaners covering Abu Dhabi City alone, 122 workers deployed at mosques across the emirate and 20 workers assigned to clean Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque every day.

Tadweer will deploy 12 additional cleaning equipment units in slaughterhouses, nine units for street cleaning and waste collection and seven automatic sweeping machines. It will also supply 22 additional waste bins at slaughterhouses and deploy more cleaners.

Tadweer’s plan also includes the provision of public health pest control and stray animal custody services. An emergency response team has been mobilised to deal with contingencies.