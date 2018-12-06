Abu Dhabi: The 14th annual Swiss Christmas Market was opened in the capital on Wednesday evening.
The Swiss Business Council Abu Dhabi (SBC), under the patronage of the Swiss Embassy, is organising the four-day event which runs until December 8 at the courtyard and beach garden of the Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
The colourful market ushers its guests into the holiday spirit and offers enjoyment and entertainment for everyone, said an SBC press release.
A small Swiss Village with 47 nicely adorned wooden chalets shows guests a potpourri of articles, ornaments, decorative gifts and handicraft items typical of the season, and presents a selection of culinary delicacies, collectively providing a unique Christmas shopping experience.
It brings together the local and expatriate communities in Abu Dhabi, highlighting Swiss customs and traditions and serves as a meeting point for friends and families in a merry atmosphere.
Guests can wander through a Swiss “Winter-Wonderland” and relish Swiss food specialities like ‘Raclette’, a Swiss potato and cheese dish, and the traditional Swiss Fondue, a “fun-to-do” dish best enjoyed with friends.
The jolly market atmosphere is enhanced by the wonderful aroma of freshly baked cookies and other seasonal delicacies and is bound to put expatriates in a cheerful mood at this special time of the year even though they are far away from their homeland.
Children can listen to fairy-tales, decorate their own gingerbread, make Christmas cards, have their faces painted or enjoy the open-air children’s cinema.
A highlight of the closing day (December 8) will be Santa Claus announcing his arrival with his golden book and a bag of goodies. The Christmas brunch takes place in the midst of the Christmas atmosphere of the Swiss Christmas market. Pre-bookings are required. For more information, visit www.swissbcuae.com
True to good Swiss tradition a musical note will be added with the presence of the “Original Appenzeller Streichmusik Alder”, one of the most famous Swiss folklore bands promoting Swiss tradition all over the world, and local school choirs will complement this extraordinary and joyful holiday treat with their rendition of popular and well-loved Christmas carols every afternoon. Guests will be most welcome to sing along, said the SBC press release.
Swiss Christmas Market
Venue: Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
Entry is free
Timing:
Wednesday: 4pm to 9pm
Thursday : 2pm to 10pm
Friday : 11am to 10pm
Saturday : 11am to 10pm
