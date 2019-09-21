RTA awards contract for building two bus passenger stations at Oud Metha, Al Satwa... COURTESY RTA Image Credit:

Dubai: Two new bus stations will be constructed at Oud Metha and Al Satwa to accommodate integrated facilities for bus riders including parking spaces, pick-up and drop-off points, retail outlets, restaurants and offices.

“The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts for upgrading public transport infrastructure and encouraging people to use public transit means in their daily movement. The new stations boast of a unique design that blends innovative engineering designs with new concepts of public transport,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA which has awarded the contract for the project.

“The state-of-the-art design caters to the needs of sustainability and people of determination, yet it is coherent with the identity and shape of RTA’s stations. The mission of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of commuting passengers to encompass the offering of integrated services for passengers such as retail outlets, service points, offices and others,” he said.

RTA recently started the development of 17 bus stations/stops and a depot to host buses at Al Quoz to meet the needs of Expo 2020 and ensure safe and smooth transport for visitors. Bus stations will be integrated with the Dubai bus network after the end of Expo.

The new stations explained

Oud Metha Station: Covers 9,640 square metres across ground and two floors with rooftop parking. Serves numerous bus routes including routes from Dubai Academic City and International City. Average number of riders using station: 10,000 riders per day.

Facilities: Will have 10 operational parking spaces for buses, 20 slots for out of service buses and 316 spaces for private vehicles and taxis; air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned shelters.

Al Satwa station: Covers 11,912 square metres and comprises ground plus one floor, and rooftop parking. Has capacity to accommodate 7,800 passengers per day, which is expandable in future to 15,000 passengers per day.

Facilities: Will have 15 operational parking for buses, 20 parking slots for out-of-service buses and 227 parking slots for vehicles;

Both stations will have pick-up and drop-off points, public rest houses fitted with prayer rooms for men and women, staff offices, public toilets and investment areas, self-service kiosks, nol card machines, bus information display panels, customers happiness’ index, ATMs, refreshment and snacks vending machines.