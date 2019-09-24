Dubai: People in the UAE are among the most positive about the future on various issues ranging from climate change to cultural diversity, according to the first ‘Global Optimism Outlook Survey’.

The survey, whose findings were revealed on Tuesday, included 1,000 respondents from the UAE, with 4,000 people from five Middle East countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan) taking part.

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the survey tracked countries’ priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

Globally, more than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed.

Positive outlook

The UAE’s attitude towards the ability for technological advances and innovation to build communities (89 per cent), connect people (91 per cent) and generally bring people of the world closer together (89 per cent) ranked among some of the highest both across the Middle East and the rest of the world.

Further findings show the UAE public’s positive outlook on the nation’s path towards a sustainable future (73 per cent), is among the highest in the world (average 60 per cent).

Top three factors

Resonating with global and regional sentiments, the UAE ranked the conservation of natural resources, tolerance and respect, and alternative energy use as the top three factors for creating a better world for future generations.

Above average

Collectively, the Middle East’s hopes on combating climate change are also above the global average, with almost two-thirds of regional respondents (64 per cent) optimistic about humanity’s ability to save the planet.

Knowledge-sharing, learning, and greater access to education also stood out as dominant themes across regions: Middle East (55 per cent), Western and Eastern Europe (61 per cent), Asia (61 per cent), North America (63 per cent), South America (68 per cent), and Africa (72 per cent).

Reem Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism.”

‘We are united’