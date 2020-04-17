COVID-19 not the reason behind the suicide, say Dubai Police

Dubai Police have confirmed the death Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A Dubai worker committed suicide on Friday morning in Jebel Ali area, Dubai Police have confirmed.

The 47-year-old Indian worker, Ashokan Purushotaman, cut the arteries in his legs and then plunged from a building. He was rushed to Rashid Hospital where he succumbed to the severe injuries he suffered.

Brigaider Adel Al Suwaidi, director of Jebel Ali police station, said they received the emergency call at 12am. The caller informed them that a man had jumped from the third floor of a building and landed on a bus parked below.

“He cut the arteries of his legs and then jumped from the third floor. He succumbed to the severe injuries at the hospital,” Brig Al Suwaidi said.

Dubai Police denied that the reason behind the death was due to COVID-19. Personal reasons were cited as the cause, according to initial reports.

“His suicide is not related to COVID-19. The building is clean and there are no infection cases there. He committed suicide due to personal reasons,” Brig Al Suwaidi added.

The case has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for investigation.