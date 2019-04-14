Take a look at some interesting saving tips from expats living in the UAE

Dubai: If you're one of those struggling to save in the UAE, fret not.

You're not alone.

Much had been written and said — with first-person accounts — about people in debt here in the UAE or the cost of living — both Abu Dhabi and Dubai emerged among the world’s 50 costliest cities in a survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (Worldwide Cost of Living rankings).

But did you know this: Many expats manage their money well and ensure they are ahead of inflation and savings curve?

We understand that knowing where to start in the savings journey can be difficult. Now, take a look at our top tips, and what people here say is what works for them.

Have you tried the envelope budget?

“I have! Call me traditional, call me conservative, but yes, every month I withdraw a set amount of money from my ATM and put it into an envelope. This is meant for my monthly personal expenses like clothes, shoes, bags and accessories.

"Usually I keep a sixth of my salary for this purpose. At the end of the month, when the envelope goes empty, I am not guilty of overspending. In fact, when there is nothing in the envelope, there is no more money to spend for shopping, so I am never over-stretching," said Filipina expat Analyn Tupas Esma.

"What is more, I am never disappointed, as I know that next month I will have another lot coming into the envelope.”

Collect your loose change

"It may be just a dirham or 25 fils, but believe me, when you collect them over a period, they can buy you a sandwich, or a coffee in a mall, or even groceries and jewellery accessories. “I do it every time,” said the Filipina.

“Everyday people give us change in coins. I used to collect them in a piggy bank at home. After a month, I had collected around Dh50. It felt so good. I took it to the grocery store below my building to buy some fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Pay your bills on auto-pay

“This way you will not end up in debt anytime. It also ensures all basic expenses are paid on time and paid in full to avoid late charges. I have standing instructions online to pay Dewa, Du etc. It is a good way to manage money,” said Irish expat Darren.

Don't compromise on preventive healthcare

Routine dental checkups, for example, help prevent fillings, root canals, and dental crowns, which are expensive and no fun.

“I personally go to a clinic in Dubai which offers free consultation. They have special rates for children’s treatments. Just be on the look-out for good healthcare deals all the time.”

Don’t miss visits to flea markets

And French expat Annettee Ansidei says she never does.

“There are superb bargains here. Coming from France, we are used to taking advantage of flea market sales. Last month, I was so excited with a steal deal I made. For a while, I had my eyes on a pair of Veja shoes. But it costed Dh800 in the malls here in the UAE.

"At the flea market, I found the same pair for just Dh50. There was another super deal with a pair of Massimo Dutti pants. It was new and had a tag on it for Dh395. The lady at the flea market sold it for just Dh40. It was a real steal deal. So always be on the look-out for flea markets, says Ansidei.

Service your car regularly

How many of us really get our cars serviced regularly? If you think you are saving by not getting your car serviced, you are mistaken. So don’t be penny-wise pound foolish says Mitch Perera, a Sri Lankan and car lover.

“Get your car serviced regularly so you can avoid a major break-down someday. It is a machine alright, but just like people need care, so does your car need regular love and care.”

Don’t get conned by banks

“It is their job to sell and your job to say no,” said South African Jarryd Goodman. “Don’t fall for banks selling you credit cards left right and centre as I personally have just one and use it bare minimum. I don’t like overstretching my budget at all.”

Maximise your credit card

If you are one of those who cannot help owning one, then make the best use of it.

Irish expat Darren for one, is an example who has turned his credit card to a major saver. His card fetches him rewards and points every time he spends from it. This in turn has helped him fund so many things for him.

“I bought my fridge, TV, laptop, micro-wave with my credit card points. Through the years, I have also collected them to pay tickets to Europe.” So make the best use of your card.

Don’t hire a cook and maid

French expat Annette Ansidei believes in the DIY (Do It Yourself) concept. Clean your house and cook your own food she says.

“It is a good exercise and keeps your creativity on. More than anything it is a huge money saver.” Hiring domestic help in the UAE comes with a hefty price tag.

Besides a monthly salary which is a minimum Dh1,000, there are other costs attached like visa, yearly travel expenses etc. So don’t waste your money on this, do the work yourself and save, says Ansidei!

Look out for package deals

You want that blow dry and feel guilty spending a huge money for it?

Well, ask the parlour for package deals. Unless you have a relationship with the staff in the parlour, not many beauticians openly talk about any package deals they may have.

So dig, dig, dig. And you will be pleasantly surprised. I personally booked myself a yearly package for 100 sessions at a steal price of Dh3,149, including VAT.

This means each session or each treatment in the parlour only costs me Dh31.49. And the treatment can be anything from mani-pedis, facials, body massage, foot massage, hair treatments, waxing, you name it!

This is a huge saver especially if you are a regular visitor to the parlour.

Always budget

“Having a budget can help you save a lot of money. You immediately know when you are over-stretching and you learn to keep a check. It also makes you plan your financial goals much better. Always budget your resources and live within your means,” said Annette Ansidei.

Save petrol and toll when you can

This is a massive saver.

When you know you can take the metro to a certain place, do it and don’t take your car, says Indian expat Krishna Mineshkumar Patel.

“You save petrol. If you are driving, use the GPS to help you navigate through the roads which are Salik free. There are several filter options available on your GPS, use them to save you from toll and petrol. Take shorter routes to a place to save on petrol,” said Patel.

Look for cheaper rents all the time

Pakistani expat Saima Perveen said the rental market has tremendously improved in favour of tenants so everyone take advantage of it. “Negotiate harder with your landlord or look for options in different locales with competitive rents. It is a wise thing to do as rents and school fees are two most expensive things for an expat.

Save water, electricity

“How many times have we let the tap flow while brushing teeth? Do you know two gallons of water flow from a faucet each minute. Worse, you are at risk of losing four gallons of water at least when you let your tap run while brushing teeth. Can you imagine the impact this has on your monthly water bills? Massive. So do something about it and save water,” says Sonia Patel.

“Those living in a villa too can take simple steps like fitting automatic water pipes that switch on and off at a given time. This way you don’t have to chase your gardener to switch off the irrigation pipes every time. Same with washing car. Best to carry only a buck of water, rather than running a water pipe on it. You lose a lot of water this way,” said Patel.

Set aside an emergency fund

“For time immemorial I have seen my parents save every month for an emergency. I used to think it was a rather negative way of seeing things as you are almost expecting things to fall apart. And then when I started earning, I could not help doing the same! It is wise to invest in saving schemes and there are several floating in the market. Life insurance schemes or children’s education plans are some forced savers that secure your future and that of your child.” So go for it we say.

Plan your retirement early