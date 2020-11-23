Sharjah Police caution both tourists and residents to take necessary precautions

Trekkers at Khor Fakkan Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Police have urged trekkers, both tourists and residents, to take necessary precautions while in the mountains.

“Those who wish to climb mountains must exercise caution and those who are not skilled in hiking mountains and not familiar with safety procedures should avoid hiking for their safety,” the police have said.

Within the framework of precautionary measures and preserving the security and safety of individuals in mountainous areas, the preventive measures team in the land and coastal areas of the Eastern Region Police Department have educated members of the public, including adventurers and mountain climbers, by providing security and safety instructions to those who go to the Rabi mountain path in Khor Fakkan. They have stressed the need for trekkers to take all safety precautions, in addition to contacting the police in the event of any injury. The contact numbers are 09-2370000 or 999.

Major Abdullah Ibrahim Ali Jaafar, Director of Operations Branch at the Eastern Region Police Department and head of the preventive measures team in the mountainous and coastal regions, urged organisers of adventure trips in the Eastern Province also to be alert and familiar with all security and safety measures.

The alert comes in the wake of several incidents where trekkers have hurt themselves or have lost their way. He said mountainous areas are rugged and special coordination must be carried out with the authorities to ensure safety.

Safety tips

■ Inform police about your trip by calling 09-2370000 and 999

■ Hikers should have GPS or other devices that can help police identify their location

■ Hikers should wear safety harnesses, helmet, belt, boots and rope

■ They should avoid venturing into mountainous areas during unstable weather