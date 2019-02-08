Abu Dhabi: Daredevil pilots took to the skies over Abu Dhabi Corniche yesterday for day one of the Red Bull Air Race. Thousands of spectators looked on as the single-seater planes negotiated the tricky course over the waters of the capital at speeds of over 370km/h. Japan’s Yoshi Muroya topped the time sheets, ahead of Canadian Peter McLead and Mike Goulian of the United States. Defending world champion Martin Sonka was a disappointing eighth. The action gets under way again today from 8am and continues until sundown.
Spectators wowed at Red Bull Air Race
Thousands line Corniche to watch pilots traverse capital course