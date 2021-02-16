The decision to establish the juvenile centre was made on the basis of a study conducted by Dubai’s Community Development Authority. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Dubai: A specialised centre for rehabilitation and intervention programmes for juvenile delinquents is coming up in Dubai, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Executive Council of Dubai approved the move following a high-level meeting chaired by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council.

The decision to establish the centre was made on the basis of a study conducted by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and other concerned entities.

What will the centre do?

The centre will provide rehabilitation and intervention programmes to reintegrate juvenile delinquents into the community and educate them about their rights and obligations as members of society. Furthermore, the centre will develop proactive solutions to tackle the root causes of juvenile delinquency and boost cooperation between concerned authorities to reduce repeat offences. The centre will also work to enable schools and neighbourhood communities to play a bigger role in addressing the needs of teenagers and educating families about the support and guidance they need to provide to protect their children.

The centre will operate a child protection hotline, offer specialised intervention programmes, manage volunteering and community service activities and reintroduce judicial probation and training for juvenile delinquents according to the nature of their offences.

