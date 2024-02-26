Abu Dhabi: Experience a fusion of local and international cultures, brought to life in vivid flavours at Souq Al Wahat in Al Ain.
This captivating pop-up market, nestled within the enchanting Al Ain Oasis, awaits your exploration every Saturday and Sunday until March 10th.
Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Souq Al Wahat features live entertainment, shopping and family-friendly activities. It is open from 3pm to 10pm. Admission is priced at Dh5 per adult, while children under 12 can enter for free.
Souq Al Wahat features street artist displays, children’s games and workshops, pony rides and a a pop-up cinema among its attractions. It has more than 25 stalls showcasing the work of local artists, including fashion, homeware, jewellery and organic food items. It also boasts 16 live cooking stations offering an array of cuisines.
‘Fusion’ weekends
Embracing the overarching theme of ‘Fusion’, each weekend celebrates a global culture.
The first weekend (February 17-18) focused on Emirati traditions – opening with an Al Ayyala display and hosting other heritage and musical performances such as Tagrooda, Harbeiyah, Rebabah, Oud and Shilla.
Visitors were offered kahwa (Arabic coffee) while an Al Azee marching band provided roaming entertainment.
On its second weekend (February 24-25), the focus is on Indian culture, featuring performances and screenings of films such as The Jungle Book.
On the March 2-3 weekend, visitors can immerse themselves in African culture, Ethiopian coffee, jugglers and a roaming parade.
The event will wrap on on the March 9-10 weekend with a focus on American culture. It will showcase food and beverage options such as burgers and hot dogs, along with country-western dancing and other activities.