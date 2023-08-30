Sophia Home, one of the leading luxury furniture stores, known for elegant furnishings and home decor accessories in UAE, has recently revamped its Abu Dhabi branch with a fresh, elegant, and chic look, offering an exquisite collection of classic and contemporary furnishings carefully handpicked by skilled interior designers. Sophia Home’s diverse collections include luxurious designer furniture, complemented by personalised furnishing customisation, custom-designed beds, curtain solutions, and hand-painted wallpapers. Providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for your home furnishing needs, Sophia Home’s dedicated interior designers will guide you every step of the way in turning your house into a luxurious home.
Offering a remarkable collection of world-leading furnishings sourced from Italy, US and many other parts of the globe, Sophia Home ensures that each piece is tailored to your specific needs, combining timeless designs with contemporary masterpieces seamlessly. These furnishings showcase remarkable craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, crafted with premium luxurious materials that exude opulence and guarantee long-lasting durability, that perfectly complement your unique lifestyle and personality, providing you with nothing but the finest selections.
Sophia Home goes beyond offering luxurious furniture by providing in-house interior design services to guide you through the entire process. From selecting the right pieces to choosing the right finishes and fabrics for furniture customisation, carpet selection, to even creating custom-designed beds and curtains that perfectly complement your home’s style and space. All these services are conveniently included as in one package, with no additional cost.
For those seeking to create an interior of luxury and elegance, Sophia Home is your haven, providing everything you need to furnish your perfect home. With an exclusive collection and service that surpasses all others, it stands as the ultimate destination for those with discerning taste. Visit Sophia Home today to discover its exclusive and timeless furniture collections, available at the Galleria, Al Mariyah Island in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai or get in touch with their team today for assistance.
Dubai Showroom
Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai
Phone: 04 328 7300, Mobile: 050 596 6528
Abu Dhabi Showroom
Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Phone: 02 444 9737, Mobile: 050 678 6130
For more information, call 054 704 2428, email info@sophiahome.com or visit www.sophiahome.com