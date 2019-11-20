Rabih Jamal has been buying DDF tickets ever since he came to Dubai 22 years ago

Dubai: A ticket number with his son’s birth year has won a luxury car for a Lebanese expat in Dubai.

Rabih Jamal, 48, won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (Moonbeam) in Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise promotion for Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.

A father of two and resident of Dubai for 22 years, Jamal is the COO of Adline Media Network. His ticket number 2007, which he bought online, won in Series 1737, Dubai Duty Free (DDF) said.

A regular participant of DDF’s promotions for the past 22 years, Jamal bought the ticket number 2007 as it represents his son’s birth year.

“This is such a pleasant surprise! After participating for a long time - I finally won this beautiful car. Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free,” he stated.