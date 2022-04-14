Dubai: Sobha Realty has announced a donation of Dh1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative.
Launched by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.
Sobha, donating the equivalent of 1 million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is helping to alleviate the hunger experienced by 800 million people worldwide every day.
Welfare f societies
PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “It is a great honour and privilege to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative. I am greatly impressed by how the campaign upholds the UAE’s efforts to give back to the community as it grows, further accentuating the country’s generous character.”
The 1 Billion Meals initiative is providing direct access to food supplies to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world, in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries.
Donation channels
Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels: the campaign’s official website; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call Centre via a toll-free number 8009999.