Sharjah: Passenger flow and operations are speeding up at Sharjah International Airport due to new digital systems implemented by Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).
The ‘Passenger Flow and Queue Management’ covers check-in, security checks, and passport control. Meanwhile the ‘Automated Verification of the Boarding Pass’ system enhances security levels, speeds-up the completion of passenger procedures and increases the airport’s capacity.
Linked sensors
The passenger flow system includes the installation of more than 112 sensors and linking them with operational systems of the airport and airlines, providing real-time and round-the-clock monitoring.
Boarding pass verification
The boarding pass system contributes significantly to enhancing security levels and speeding up the check-in of passengers, thanks to the automated verification of all types of boarding passes, including printouts or digital versions on mobile phones, through a device that reads the pass and matches them with the existing data.