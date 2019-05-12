System uses technologies such as the Internet of Things, number plate recognition cameras

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has installed the Aaber Smart Gate access control system at Al Dhafra Landfill to automate access and fee collection from waste transportation vehicles using the facility.

The system utilises technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), number plate recognition cameras and interactive displays that direct the vehicles’ movement automatically according to the types of waste and vehicle permits.

Tadweer plans to roll out the smart access control technology across other facilities, including landfills, waste transfer stations, incinerators and fertiliser plants.

As part of the scheme, Tadweer has replaced the Aaber Pass with e-permits that customers can obtain online without having to visit the centre’s branches.