Dubai: The 21st edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2022), the largest and leading event devoted to the dermatology and aesthetic sector in the Middle East, North Africa, and Indian Subcontinent, will be held in-person from February 27 to 1 March at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics’, the event will provide a platform for industry players and professionals from across the world to discuss scientific knowledge and explore business opportunities in the sector.

Bringing together over 20,000 visitors from 104 participating countries, Dubai Derma 2022 will display more than 1,200 international products from 300 companies. The event will see strong country representation from Korea, France, China, Spain, Turkey, Italy, and Poland.

More than 349 speakers from around the world will share their perspectives at 326 scientific sessions featuring over 79 workshops and 90 digital poster presentations by international students. Key topics that will be addressed at the event include medical, therapeutic, paediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology.

Highlights

Clinical case presentations aimed at enhancing understanding of various new procedures and diagnostic approaches are among the key highlights of the event.

Dubai Derma 2022 takes place against the background of Dubai’s emergence as a prominent medical tourism destination including in the dermatology and aesthetic sector. With the field seeing many new scientific breakthroughs in recent years, the global skincare market is growing exponentially. By 2025, the worldwide skincare market is projected to have a value of around $189 billion (around Dh694 billion).

Dermatology products are a significant driver of growth in the sector. Considered a ‘quality of life field’, the dermatology market is driven by consumers who want to feel better about their appearance and enhance confidence in their personal and professional lives.

The human body’s largest organ, the skin is the first to be affected by conditions both inside and outside of the body – both positive and negative. Though skincare products are mostly used by women, in recent years, there has been a sizeable growth in the market for men’s products.

The younger population has also driven growth in the sector’s market value due to greater demand for products and procedures to treat skin conditions such as acne, black spots, scars, and to acquire a tanned appearance. Further supporting the growth of the market is the vast evolution of skincare routines and products in recent years and extensive health awareness and beauty campaigns conducted by healthcare institutions and cosmetic companies.

Global market values

The global dermatology drug market is currently worth around $40.5 billion while the global dermatology device market is valued at more than $12 billion and projected to exceed $20 billion by 2025. The global dermatology laser market, valued at $3 billion, is also increasing every year.

The market for dermo-cosmetics and dermal fillers is worth $70 billion. Exhibitors at Dubai Derma 2022 will be displaying cutting-edge equipment with live demonstrations, and the latest dermatology products that can enhance a person’s ‘quality of life.’

Dr Ibrahim Galadari, professor of Dermatology and chairman of Dubai Derma Conference, said: “This year we are celebrating the 21st edition of Dubai Derma which has developed into one of the largest dermatology events in the world. We thank INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions for helping us grow this event to its current stature. Dubai Derma brings together experts from around the world to share the latest discoveries and scientific information and the most advanced technology.”

“The event will cover a range of vital topics in dermatology, and we’re particularly looking forward to the live demonstrations at the event that will give practical training to professionals. The event has established strong ties with various educational institutes, clinics, and companies from around the world. Most doctors in Dubai attend Dubai Derma before receiving their certifications.”

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, executive chairman of Dubai Derma and chairman of INDEX Holding, said: “We are excited about the new possibilities and opportunities that Dubai Derma 2022 will shed light on. The event will highlight the latest scientific information and innovation in the field of dermatology, skin care, and lasers. It will also feature a wide range of clinical case presentations that will help professionals gain in-depth knowledge of various procedures and diagnostic methods.”

Live event

Dr Hassan Galadari, head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, said: “Dubai Derma not only provides a platform to dive deeply into dermatology, but also offers a live event for industry professionals to connect with each other and build relationships on a one-to-one basis.”

He added: “We have expert speakers from elite international institutions who are keen to visit Dubai because it is one of the few cities in the world that provides a safe environment for such global events with its globally benchmarked protocols and preventive measures. The UAE has gone above and beyond the normal standards of health and safety to eliminate everyone’s fear of social gatherings and ensure their safety.”