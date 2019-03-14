Dubai: Almost six tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police were destroyed by the emirate’s Public Prosecution, it was revealed on Thursday.
The drugs included heroin cocaine, opium, hashish, and other substances. The order to destroy them was given by Chief Prosecutor Hamad Al Khallafi, Prosecutor General and head of the committee tasked with handling seized illegal items, as well as uncollected lost and found items.
He said the destroyed narcotics were seized during raids related to trafficking and drug cases from this year alone, that had received their final judgement. The incineration was carried out in the presence of officers from Dubai Prosecution, police, courts and the Municipality.