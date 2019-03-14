The incineration was carried out in presence of officials

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Almost six tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police were destroyed by the emirate’s Public Prosecution, it was revealed on Thursday.

The drugs included heroin cocaine, opium, hashish, and other substances. The order to destroy them was given by Chief Prosecutor Hamad Al Khallafi, Prosecutor General and head of the committee tasked with handling seized illegal items, as well as uncollected lost and found items.