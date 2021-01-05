Dubai: A Singaporean national who is a Fujairah resident became the first Mahzooz millionaire of 2021.
Seng-Boon Koo, 45 and a father of four, won the Dh1m second tier prize after getting five of six winning numbers (12-18-27-32-44-45) in the January 2 draw of Mahzooz (lucky in Arabic), the rebranded Emirates Loto.
Koo, who works as HSE (health, safety, and environment) specialist, was in Singapore visiting his family when he learnt of the exciting news. He said: “I was in total disbelief when I got the email. As I am in Singapore and there is a 4-hour time difference, I was asleep by the time draw show took place. When I woke up and checked my phone and I saw Dh1 million in my Winnings Balance, my heart skipped a beat. In fact, may be not just one beat but quite a few!”
“My first thought was — I’m in Singapore and they’re in UAE so how will this work? Thankfully, the Mahzooz team got in touch with me really quickly and it all went seamlessly from there. And to think all of this happened while I was quarantined. It’s better than watching tv shows,” added Koo, who is a regular participant in the GCC’s only weekly live digital draw.
Special gift to wife
Where he will put the money? He said: “My first priority is to put some money aside for my family’s future. After that I’d like to buy my wife something very nice that she’s always wanted. I think I know what it is and it’s pretty expensive, but I think I can afford it now.”
“I truly hope that there will be many more millionaires made throughout 2021,” he added. The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (January 9) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35.