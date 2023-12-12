Abu Dhabi: It does happen that life-changing luck arrives in a free package. And so it was a free ticket in a "Buy 2, Get 2" offer that won a Singaporean expat Dh1 million in the UAE Big Ticket weekly raffle.

M. Rao, a Singaporean who lives in Dubai, moved to the UAE in 2013. He began his journey with Big Ticket in 2019, purchasing tickets occasionally time whenever he felt lucky.

When Big Ticket representatives called M. Rao to inform him about his life-chanaging Dh1 million win, he said: "I am very happy and grateful to Big Ticket. I purchased my tickets on December 9th after I saw an ad oabout the special offer: Buy 2, Get 2. That's what convinced me to buy my tickets this month, and to my surprise, one of my free tickets was the winning ticket’’.

Throughout the month of December, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million on the upcoming live draw. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one customer will be in with a chance to win a life-changing prize of Dh1 million every week.

No immediate plans

When asked about his plans for spending his prize, he said: "I don’t really have a plan yet, as I haven't thought of it. I will make sure to spend my prize wisely. I have two children, and I will use part of my winning for their education. My advice to everyone is to try your luck with Big Ticket, and it will happen for you.

He added: "Big Ticket is real and guaranteed; that's what makes it special and different from other games.’’

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.

December Millionaires weekly e-draw dates for Dh1,000,000:

Promotion 1: 1st – 10th December & Draw Date – 11th December (Monday)

Promotion 2: 11th - 17th December & Draw Date – 18th December (Monday)

Promotion 3: 18th – 24th December & Draw Date- 25th December (Monday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st December & Draw Date-1st January (Monday)