Abu Dhabi: A young man who was driving recklessly died of injuries following a high speed chase during which shots were fired, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened when the young was trying to escape the police who were chasing him for reckless driving.
The car chase took place at 5am on Monday in Al Ain when a police patrol car spotted a car being driven at a high speed. When the driver was asked to stop the car, he speeded up upon which the patrol fired two shots into the air in accordance with the safety rules to force him to stop, a police statement said.
The motorist, however, refused to obey the police instructions and in turn fired back at the police patrol car and continued to speed, when his vehicle collided with one of the patrol vehicles and overturned, injuring him severely.
The man was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, the police statement added.
It was not immediately clear if more than one police patrols were involved in the case. The police did not release the name or nationality of the deceased youth. Also, the police did not say what type of weapon the youth was carrying.
“The Abu Dhabi Police expressed its deep regret for the unfortunate incident, expressing its deepest condolences and sincere concerns to the family of the deceased,” the statement said.
The police, meanwhile, called upon families, educational and community bodies to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns to reduce the recklessness of young people on the roads and protect them endangering their lives and the lives of others.
The police called on the public to respond to police orders, cooperate with them to preserve the safety of all road users.
The police urged parents to tighten control over children, instill positive values in them, introduce them to the dangers of reckless driving.